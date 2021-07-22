Geese continue to destroy Mechanical History Roundtable club's crops

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester's population of geese is wreaking havoc on crops raised by the Mechanical History Roundtable Club located on the History Center of Olmsted County's land.

What was once lush soybean crop has now turned to little more than dirt according to MHRT member Irv Plitzuweit.

He explained, "We don't know how many of these beans we're going to lose yet when they're in the bean pod."

He says the problem stems from a nearby retention pond where 30-40 geese can be seen floating at a time. He says their close proximity to the soybean field has caused issues.

The MHRT club says the soybeans aren't the only crop hit but the geese have also moved into the shocked oats field. The destruction impacts the minor profits the club makes and hurts annual events like the Days of Yesteryear show in August.

Plitzuweit added, "It really doesn't help us any, it really doesn't help our show."

The club is now looking for non-violent solutions to help restore the ruined crops.

Member Merle Winter explained the DNR has signed an agreement with the club. He said, "We have been permitted to do some harassment and the best we've found is Labrador dogs."

If you'd like to show your support for the club the annual Days of Yesteryear show on August 14th and 15th which is free of charge.