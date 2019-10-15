Clear

Gearing up for the cold season

October 15th is the start of the Cold Weather Rule

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 9:24 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Summer temperatures are long gone. It may be hard to believe but winter weather is on it's way, that means your heat bill will most likely increase. October 15th is the start of the Minnesota "Cold Weather Rule.”

The goal is to help those who can't afford to keep the heat on in their home.
The rule goes from October 15th until April 15th.

Lynette Engelhardt Stott is the Energy's Assistance Program Coordinator at Three Rivers Community Action. She helps families work to keep their heat on in their homes and says no one deserves to be left in the cold.

“We know people make tough decisions maybe it's between people paying for their medicine or their heat. Maybe it's between buying enough food. We don't want people in that situation you don't have to choose this program can really help you keep your heat and your electricity on,” she said.

The rule means that you can workout a payment with the utility company. If you make no payment your heat will be shutoff.

To fill out an application and learn more how click here.

