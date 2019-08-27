Clear

Gearing up for flu season

How you can protect yourself by prepping early.

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 6:18 AM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Summer is winding down but that also means this is the perfect time to make sure that you have your flu shot because a pharmacist told KIMT that the flu season is right around the corner.

It’s a virus that causes major aches and pains, nausea and fatigue.

The flu virus can be spread in the air when someone coughs. Last year, millions of people around the world were hit with the sickly virus.

Local health officials are urging people to make time before the season starts to get vaccinated. Marcos Negrerira says it's not just for your own health, it’s for the elderly and children who immune systems aren't strong. He's urging people to look into getting the shot.

“It's a five-minute thing any pharmacy or drug store, Costco, Walmart or whatever you're going to be able to get it,” he said.

It takes about two or three weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop, that will protect against flu.

