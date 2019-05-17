Clear

Gearing up for Tree Town

Annual country music festival features acts ranging from Dierks Bentley and Toby Keith to local act Jesse Allen kicks off next Thursday

Posted: May. 16, 2019 11:52 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

FOREST CITY, Iowa - We're exactly a week away from the start of the biggest outdoor music festival in North Iowa: Tree Town.

Now in its 6th year, the annual country music fest will feature a stellar lineup of acts ranging from stars like Dierks Bentley, Jake Owen, Toby Keith and Trace Adkins, older acts like Little Texas, and up and coming artists like Stephanie Qauyle and Iowan Jesse Allen.

This is the second year General Manager Lexia Chamryk has been in charge of the festival, and says that it doesn't take much time to set up, even being a week out.

"Stage comes in next Wednesday. It takes two days for those guys to throw it up...put the production on it. We have the best staging company in the world, they got it down to a science now."

In addition, there are some new features this year.

"A lot of new food vendors, all new alcohol products and sponsors, a lot of new vendors out here that have fun promotions....we got a lot of fun things here. A lot of upgrades in VIP and Platinum."

Also new this year, the festival is partnering with the non-profit group Families of the Fallen. $10 from each ticket sale will go to the organization, known for honoring the families of those who have lost a loved one while serving their country. In addition, there are still tickets available: ranging from $75 for one-day general admission, to $550 for VIP.

