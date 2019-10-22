Clear

Gearing up for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

It's happening this Saturday from 10am-2pm at Mayo Clinic

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 11:43 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There's an opportunity this weekend to dispose of your old prescriptions.
It's called national drug take back day.

This year is a little different, as local law enforcement will also be collecting vaping devices.
It's an effort to combat the vaping threat to young people.
We spoke to nonprofit organization "clear way"-who advocates to reduce tobacco use in the state.

“There are a number of things our organization and others are doing to make sure especially when it pertains to tobacco use and those types of products we are both helping to encourage current users to quit and to prevent youth from every becoming addicted,” said Director of Marketing Mike Sheldon.

You can drop off your prescriptions and vaping devices at Mayo Clinic this Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm.

