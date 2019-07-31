Gatehouse in Mason City to tour hotel site

MASON CITY, Iowa - During the walking tour developers and city leaders discussed some last minute details of the project, which will involve moving a sewer line.
David Rachie works for Gatehouse, the company that will be developing the Music Man Square Hotel and Confrence Center. He says a project of this size is not without challenges. He mentioned the skywalk that will be built from the new hotel that will connect to Music Man Square as one of the more technically complex parts of the project.
Gatehouse has developed hotels across the country, in cities like Los Angeles, Dallas, and San Francisco. Rachie thinks Mason City's new hotel will be a point of pride in the River City.
