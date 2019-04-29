Clear

Gas prices reach new high for 2019

Nationally, the average price of gas is $2.88 per gallon.

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 6:41 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

KIMT NEWS 3 - According to AAA, the national average price of gas reached a record high for 2019 at $2.88 per gallon.

Average Minnesota and Iowa prices are below the national average at $2.76 per gallon and $2.75 per gallon, respectively.

Olmsted County's average price is slightly below the national average at $2.79 per gallon, but Cerro Gordo County's average gas price is above the national average at almost $2.90 per gallon.

Currently, Alabama has the lowest gas prices and gas in California is the most expensive in the United States.

These numbers are according to Gas Buddy.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Tracking an active week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MnDOT remembering workers who died on the job

Image

Church debates gay marriage

Image

MnDOT remembers workers who died on the job

Image

Students present walkability study findings

Image

Traveling planetarium comes to Austin

Image

Gas prices continue to climb in 2019

Image

911 outage resolved in Olmsted County

Image

Spring gardening

Image

Byron Fire Dept. gets new equipment

Image

Wind turbine fire

Community Events