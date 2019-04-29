Gas prices reach new high for 2019

KIMT NEWS 3 - According to AAA, the national average price of gas reached a record high for 2019 at $2.88 per gallon.

Average Minnesota and Iowa prices are below the national average at $2.76 per gallon and $2.75 per gallon, respectively.

Olmsted County's average price is slightly below the national average at $2.79 per gallon, but Cerro Gordo County's average gas price is above the national average at almost $2.90 per gallon.

Currently, Alabama has the lowest gas prices and gas in California is the most expensive in the United States.

These numbers are according to Gas Buddy.