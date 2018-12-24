Gas prices over the holidays: 'No one wants to spend more than they have to'

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One in three Americans will travel this holiday season, according to AAA.

Whether they’re hitting the road or taking to the skies, it adds up to get to your destination.

Before the holiday road trip, many are pulling in to gas station to fill up the tank.

“We need to fill up because we're heading out tomorrow to our kid's place,” Carl Rolfs, of Kasson, said.

Many travelers view the rising number with resignation.

“I gotta get it,” Jessica Naatz, of Kasson, said. “I gotta get to work and do what I need to do.”

For Rolfs, the red numbers on the signs allow him to decide where he stops for fuel.

“We're in Rochester from Kasson 8-10 times a week maybe, so we're almost always watching the prices as we come and go and pick the station that has the best price,” Naatz.

According to Gas Buddy, prices are down in Minnesota with the average price in Rochester at $2.17 and the lowest price at $1.89.

Prices are also down in Iowa, with the lowest in Mason City at $1.82 and the average sitting at $2.08.

Where you fill up can make all the difference.

“Like in Rochester, right now regular here is $2.08. On the other side of town it's $2.12 or $2.13 a gallon,” Rolfs said. “So it makes a big difference, even just across town.”

Sometime, keeping close trumps cost.

“It's usually just kind of what's convenient,” Naatz said. “Where am I at? I have two kids now so I gotta make that stop and get the gas and keep going.”

There are ways to keep fuel costs lower by the way you drive. Aggressive driving such as speeding, fast acceleration, and hard breaking causes your vehicle to consume more vehicle.

In the long run, driving safer will actually save you money.