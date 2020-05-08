Gas prices back on the rise

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - As the nation begins to reopen, more people are hitting the road, and AAA says the increase of demand is pushing up gas prices.

As of Thursday evening, Iowa and Minnesota are both averaging around $1.64/gal, about a 15 cent increase in Iowa compared to last week, and 10 cents in Minnesota.

Don Sanford of Pine Island owns a food truck, and during his recent travels around the area serving up delicious eats, he found one Minnesota community with cheap fuel.

"Last week in Red Wing, I was buying gas for 99 cents."

While most of his expenses right now are focused on food, the cost of gas does factor in operating expenses.

"Depending on the price of fuel, when it was higher, I would go through...probably $90 a day."

Across the country, Hawaii has the highest price out of any state, at $3.11/gal; in the continental U.S., California has the highest at $2.74/gal.

New data from the Energy Information Administration is showing demand for gas is on the upswing, which usually indicates that an increase in gas prices will follow.