Gas prices on the rise

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - The wicked winter weather we've endured recently has less people fueling up.

While the demand for gas is dropping, prices at the pump are on the rise.

Iowa's average prices at the pump jumped 9 cents a gallon this week, while Minnesota is up 11 cents.

AAA adds that "ongoing refinery problems coupled with crude oil prices hitting their highest level so far this year as global crude inventories tighten."

Richard Fish and his wife are driving back to Minnesota after taking a month-long trip to the West Coast. He's not too concerned about the rising prices as he drives a more fuel efficient vehicle, and keeps an eye on the cost of gas.

"For me, gas isn't a big deal. You look at the expense of this trip, gas isn't a major expense."

"You're going to spend $100 to stay somewhere. If you had a bigger vehicle, big SUV or something that's getting 10 miles a gallon, I'm sure it's a bigger factor than it is for me."

In addition, the national average jumped 6 cents this week up to $2.33/gal.