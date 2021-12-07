Gas prices on the decline

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you've been concerned about gas prices impacting your finances, your wallet can breathe a sigh of relief.

AAA reports that prices nationwide are trending down slightly. In Iowa, the average price for a regular gallon of gas is $3.06, down from $3.19 a month ago. In Cerro Gordo County specifically, the average gallon of regular is now $2.72. Minnesota, however, is sitting a bit higher, as the average price of regular is $3.13/gal, down 5 cents from last month.

Meredith Mitts with AAA cites several factors behind the decline, including local gas taxes.

"There is a big play with supply versus demand, and also how recently a station has been refueled. If one area has been refueled recently, and there's low demand, that's going to drop those prices a little bit lower. They want to be able to sell that product."

Another reason behind the decline - the emergence of the omicron COVID-19 variant that's causing some concern.

"As we're seeing some of these other variants pop up, and there's a little bit of uncertainty on travel, and what is coming around the corner with the variant, that is impacting some of the gas prices nationwide."