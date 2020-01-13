Gas leak shuts down Broadway Avenue in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Some heavy equipment had to be brought in for a downtown gas leak Monday.
The Rochester Fire Department was called around 12:45 pm for a gas leak caused by underground boring work in the area of 6th Street and North Broadway. Fire crews determined the gas was not spreading out of the area.
Minnesota Energy had to use heavy machinery to dig away from the leak in order to seal it. That caused a shutdown from 5th to 7th streets on North Broadway for around three hours.
