Gas leak quickly contained Monday morning in Rochester

On-scene construction crews blocked the severed gas line.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 12:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Quick work by a construction crew helped contain a natural gas leak Monday morning.

The Rochester Fire Department says they were called to the 3300 block of 15th Avenue NW just after 7 am when road construction accidentally cut a gas line in the street. Construction workers managed to use a crimping tool to block up the severed plastic gas line before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters monitored two houses on both side of the leak for air hazards and determined no explosive or flammable level of natural gas could be found. A fire engine remained on the scene for safety reasons until Minnesota Energy arrived to repair the line.

No injuries are reported in this incident.

