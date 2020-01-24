Gas leak leads to evacuations at Waldorf University

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Parts of Waldorf University were evacuated Thursday morning due to a gas leak.
The school says a minor leak started around 11:30 am and it took officials about 90 minutes to bring it under control.
As a precaution, the campus center, the Odvin Hagen Music Center, and Tanner Hall were evacuated.
