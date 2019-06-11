Clear

Gas leak forces evacuation of Austin furniture store

Police and firefighters on the scene.

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 11:40 AM
Updated: Jun 11, 2019 11:54 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A gas leak has forced the evacuation of Ashley Furniture.

Austin fire and police are on the scene at the store and have confirmed that seven people were forced to exit Tuesday morning due to a gas leak.

The store owner contacted authorities around 10:30 am about the leak.  Emergency crews located it on the roof and a contractor is working on repairing the pipe.

