AUSTIN, Minn. – A gas leak has forced the evacuation of Ashley Furniture.
Austin fire and police are on the scene at the store and have confirmed that seven people were forced to exit Tuesday morning due to a gas leak.
The store owner contacted authorities around 10:30 am about the leak. Emergency crews located it on the roof and a contractor is working on repairing the pipe.
Related Content
- Gas leak forces evacuation of Austin furniture store
- Gas leak forces temporary evacuations in Northwood
- UPDATE: Evacuation for Northwood gas leak ends
- Rochester apartments evacuated after gas leak
- 6 houses evacuated due to gas leak in Mason City
- Gas leak closes Highway 122
- Gas leak in Mason City
- Gas leak in NW Rochester
- Bomb threat at Garner convenience store forces evacuation
- Gas leak shuts down Rochester road
Scroll for more content...