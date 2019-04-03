Gas leak closes Mason City street

MASON CITY, Iowa - Police briefly closed a section of North Pennsylvania Avenue Wednesday due to a gas leak.
It happened around 4 pm at an excavation site on the corner of 5th Street NE and Pennsylvania. A
About two blocks of road was shut down for around 15 minutes while the small leak was brought under control.
The smell of gas was noticeable in the area at the time.
