Gas explosion breaks windows in Freeborn County home

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A gas explosion broke windows in an Albert Lea home Friday morning but no injuries were reported.

At around 8 a.m. Friday, Albert Lea Fire Rescue and the Albert Lea Police Department were dispatched to 709 Harding Ave. for a report of smoke coming from a home.

The homeowner and guest indicated they heard an explosion in the basement. The fire was found coming from a broken gas pipe near the gas dryer.

“The total damage estimate at this time is undetermined because a full inspection of the structural stability of the home has not been completed,” authorities said.