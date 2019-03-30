Clear
Gas explosion breaks windows in Freeborn County home

Posted: Mar. 30, 2019 7:42 AM

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A gas explosion broke windows in an Albert Lea home Friday morning but no injuries were reported.
At around 8 a.m. Friday, Albert Lea Fire Rescue and the Albert Lea Police Department were dispatched to 709 Harding Ave. for a report of smoke coming from a home.
The homeowner and guest indicated they heard an explosion in the basement. The fire was found coming from a broken gas pipe near the gas dryer.
“The total damage estimate at this time is undetermined because a full inspection of the structural stability of the home has not been completed,” authorities said.

Tracking a cool down then another spring rebound for the work week.
Community Events