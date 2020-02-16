Clear
Garza scores 24 points as No. 21 Iowa beats Minnesota 58-55

Iowa's Luka Garza (55) handles the ball against the defense of Minnesota's Alihan Demir, left, and Daniel Oturu, right, during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Iowa trailed by eight points with 5:25 remaining but finished the game on an 11-0 run.

Posted: Feb 16, 2020 2:37 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luka Garza scored 24 points and Ryan Kreiner added 10 points as No. 21 Iowa came back to beat the Minnesota Gophers 58-55.

Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu missed the front end of a one-and-one free-throw attempt with a chance to tie the game with 3.8 seconds left and the Hawkeyes came away with a rare road win in the Big Ten.

Oturu scored 15 points and Marcus Carr added 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Minnesota.

