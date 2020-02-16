MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luka Garza scored 24 points and Ryan Kreiner added 10 points as No. 21 Iowa came back to beat the Minnesota Gophers 58-55.
Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu missed the front end of a one-and-one free-throw attempt with a chance to tie the game with 3.8 seconds left and the Hawkeyes came away with a rare road win in the Big Ten.
Iowa trailed by eight points with 5:25 remaining but finished the game on an 11-0 run.
Oturu scored 15 points and Marcus Carr added 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Minnesota.
Related Content
- Garza scores 24 points as No. 21 Iowa beats Minnesota 58-55
- Garza, No. 18 Iowa rally to beat Wisconsin 68-62
- 44 from Luka Garza not enough as Michigan beats Iowa, 103-91
- Minnesota duo sentenced for North Iowa beating
- Ohio St. upsets Iowa State 62-59 behind Wesson's 21 points
- Iowa C Luka Garza shooting for opener after 9-pound cyst removed
- Bohannon, No. 25 Iowa beat No. 24 Nebraska 93-84
- Wieskamp scores 24, No. 23 Iowa routs Savannah State 110-64
- Sports Overtime: Jan. 24 highlights & scores
- Tuesday's prep basketball scores from Iowa and Minnesota
Scroll for more content...