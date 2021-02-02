Garza reaches 2,000 points as Iowa tops Michigan State 84-78

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza scored 27 points to reach another milestone and No. 8 Iowa beat Michigan State 84-78.

Garza, who came into the game as the nation’s leading scorer at 26.4 points per game, became the second 2,000-point scorer in program history.

Garza, who has 2,009 points, is 107 points behind all-time leading scorer Roy Marble.

The Hawkeyes (13-4, 7-3 Big Ten) led 79-70 before the Spartans (8-7, 2-7) went on an 8-1 run.

Michigan State had a chance to tie the game after forcing a shot-clock violation, but Joshua Langford missed a jumper with 24 seconds left. Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon closed the game with four consecutive free throws.