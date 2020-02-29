Clear

Garza leads No. 18 to 77-68 win over 16th-ranked Penn State

Iowa's Luka Garza celebrates sinking a 3-pointer against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Cliff Jette)

Luka Garza scored 25 points and had 17 rebounds as No. 18 Iowa pulled away in the second half for a 77-68 win over No. 16 Penn State on Saturday.

Posted: Feb 29, 2020 1:24 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza scored 25 points and had 17 rebounds as No. 18 Iowa pulled away in the second half for a 77-68 win over No. 16 Penn State on Saturday.

Garza extended his streak of 20 or more points against Big Ten teams to 14 games, a new school record.

It was Garza’s 14th double-double of the season. It was the 13th consecutive home win for the Hawkeyes (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten).

Lamar Stevens led Penn State (21-8, 11-7) with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 19°
Waiting for the weekend warm-up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Sports overtime highlights part one

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/28

Image

VISIT TO BONNER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Image

Skating for UNICEF

Image

EXCLUSIVE: An immigrants story

Image

Leap day of kindness

Image

Healthy Moms and Babies act

Image

30 Hour Famine

Image

Coronavirus Mask shortage

Community Events