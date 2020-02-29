Garza leads No. 18 to 77-68 win over 16th-ranked Penn State

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza scored 25 points and had 17 rebounds as No. 18 Iowa pulled away in the second half for a 77-68 win over No. 16 Penn State on Saturday.
Garza extended his streak of 20 or more points against Big Ten teams to 14 games, a new school record.
It was Garza’s 14th double-double of the season. It was the 13th consecutive home win for the Hawkeyes (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten).
Lamar Stevens led Penn State (21-8, 11-7) with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
