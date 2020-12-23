Garza leads Iowa past Purdue, 70-55

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza scored 22 points, Joe Wieskamp added 17 and No. 4 Iowa beat Purdue 70-55.

Garza, who came into the game leading the nation in scoring at 29.3 points per game, scored 10 of the first 16 points for the Hawkeyes, who were coming off a 99-88 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga on Saturday. Garza has scored 20 or more points in 17 consecutive Big Ten games, the longest streak in the conference since Ohio State’s Dennis Hopson had 16 in 1987.

Garza was 7 of 14 from the field, including 4 of 8 in 3-pointers. Garza and Wieskamp added nine rebounds each.