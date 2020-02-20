Clear
Garza leads Hawkeyes past Buckeyes, 85-76

Sets mark for longest streak of 20 point games in 49 seasons for Iowa.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 8:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza scored 24 points, and No. 20 Iowa got strong contributions from its bench in a 85-76 win over No. 25 Ohio State.

It was Garza’s 12th consecutive game of 20 points or more in Big Ten play, the longest streak for an Iowa player in 49 seasons and the most by any conference player in the last 20 years.

Bakari Evelyn came off the bench to score 15 points for the Hawkeyes. Joe Wieskamp had 13 points, and Ryan Kriener added 12.

