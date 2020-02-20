IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza scored 24 points, and No. 20 Iowa got strong contributions from its bench in a 85-76 win over No. 25 Ohio State.
It was Garza’s 12th consecutive game of 20 points or more in Big Ten play, the longest streak for an Iowa player in 49 seasons and the most by any conference player in the last 20 years.
Bakari Evelyn came off the bench to score 15 points for the Hawkeyes. Joe Wieskamp had 13 points, and Ryan Kriener added 12.
Related Content
- Garza leads Hawkeyes past Buckeyes, 85-76
- Hawkeyes squeak past Bryant
- Hawkeyes wallop Hoosiers, 42-16
- Hawkeyes whip Illini, 95-71
- Hawkeye basketball player has surgery
- Hawkeyes handle Northern Iowa, 77-54
- Boilermakers blow away Hawkeyes, 86-70
- Hawkeye basketball player to transfer
- Countdown to Kickoff: Iowa Hawkeyes
- Garza, No. 18 Iowa rally to beat Wisconsin 68-62
Scroll for more content...