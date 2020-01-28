Garza, No. 18 Iowa rally to beat Wisconsin 68-62

Luka Garza had 21 points and 18 rebounds and No. 18 Iowa rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit to beat Wisconsin 68-62.

The Hawkeyes trailed 57-45 with 7:13 to play before going on a 19-2 run.

It was the 12th double-double of the season for Garza, who leads the Big Ten in scoring.

CJ Fredrick had 17 points for Iowa. Joe Wieskamp had 12 points and 10 rebounds. D’Mitrik Trice led Wisconsin with 16 points and nine rebounds. Nate Reuvers had 13 points.