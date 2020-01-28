Luka Garza had 21 points and 18 rebounds and No. 18 Iowa rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit to beat Wisconsin 68-62.
The Hawkeyes trailed 57-45 with 7:13 to play before going on a 19-2 run.
It was the 12th double-double of the season for Garza, who leads the Big Ten in scoring.
CJ Fredrick had 17 points for Iowa. Joe Wieskamp had 12 points and 10 rebounds. D’Mitrik Trice led Wisconsin with 16 points and nine rebounds. Nate Reuvers had 13 points.
Related Content
- Garza, No. 18 Iowa rally to beat Wisconsin 68-62
- 44 from Luka Garza not enough as Michigan beats Iowa, 103-91
- Taylor helps No. 16 Wisconsin outlast No. 18 Iowa 24-22
- Late fourth-quarter rally lifts Wisconsin past Iowa (with photos)
- Iowa C Luka Garza shooting for opener after 9-pound cyst removed
- Iowa rallies past No. 18 Mississippi State in Outback Bowl
- Cook scores 18, No. 23 Iowa beats Western Carolina 78-60
- Wisconsin man pleads guilty in North Iowa
- Beef recall in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois
- Bohannon, Iowa rally from 20 down, beat Illinois in OT
Scroll for more content...