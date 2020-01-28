Clear
Garza, No. 18 Iowa rally to beat Wisconsin 68-62

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 68-62. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The Hawkeyes trailed 57-45 with 7:13 to play before going on a 19-2 run.

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 5:46 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Luka Garza had 21 points and 18 rebounds and No. 18 Iowa rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit to beat Wisconsin 68-62.

It was the 12th double-double of the season for Garza, who leads the Big Ten in scoring.

CJ Fredrick had 17 points for Iowa. Joe Wieskamp had 12 points and 10 rebounds. D’Mitrik Trice led Wisconsin with 16 points and nine rebounds. Nate Reuvers had 13 points.

