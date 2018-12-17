Clear
Garth Brooks adds 2nd Minneapolis show at governor's request

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2018, file photo, singer/songwriter Garth Brooks takes questions in the press room at the 52nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Brooks and Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton announced via conference call on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, that Brooks will be adding a second concert when he visits Minneapolis after his May 4, 2019, sold out within an hour. The second show will be May 3. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 11:15 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Country superstar Garth Brooks says Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is why he's adding a second concert when he visits Minneapolis.

Brooks told reporters during a call Monday that his upcoming stadium tour is "all about one special night." But the 50,000 tickets for his May 4 show sold out within an hour Friday, so officials at the state-owned U.S. Bank Stadium asked the governor to ask Brooks to add a second show, which Dayton did via Twitter. Brooks says that was enough to get him to relax his one-night-only rule.

The second show will be May 3. Dayton plans to attend.

Brooks planned to make the announcement at a news conference with Dayton at the state Capitol, but the musician's plane's door wouldn't close, so he couldn't fly in.

