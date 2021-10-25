Garten Marketplatz hosts Save the Rookery environmental group

BYRON, Minn.-A local environmental group known as Save the Rookery held a fundraising event at Garten Marketplatz perennial farm from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. to raise awareness and money over a blue heron nesting site that is located on a proposed development property.

Save the Rookery has been working to preserve a section of land in Olmsted County that is home to a blue heron nest, known as a rookery.

Over the summer, Save the Rookery garnered over 1,000 signatures for an environmental assessment worksheet (EAW) that required the Rochester Township Board to assess the disputed plot of land.

Save the Rookery criticized the materialized version of the EAW, claiming language and findings were not fair or independent.

A request was made by Save the Rookery asking the Board to conduct an independent environmental impact study (EIS), after a representative for Pavillion Estates, the proposed developer of the rookery site, Jeff Broberg said the sight was not unique.

The Board rejected the request for an EIS, which has resulted in the environmental group suing the Board for the refusal.

Co-founder of Save the Rookery and Secretary Jenna Didier said a recent zoning decision has affected Pavillion Estates acquisition and development of the land.

"The township did pass a zoning change for the property where the heron would exist that would permit development in those woods but they tabled the decision to approve the general development plan, otherwise known as the GDP, which was a small victory for Save the Rookery because it has slowed down the developer," Didier said.

The next Rochester Township Board meeting is on November 10th, not the 11th, according to Save the Rookery, at 7 p.m.