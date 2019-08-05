Clear

Garner's new city administrator begins job

With several years of experience, Adam Kofoed comes in with a vision for the community

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 11:51 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

GARNER, Iowa - You might be recognizing a new face in Garner.

Adam Kofoed is now Garner's new City Administrator, and came from Brown County, Wisconsin, where he was the interim housing administrator. Originally from West Branch in Eastern Iowa, he's also an Army vet, and has a variety of experience, ranging from urban planning to helping small towns accomplish projects while at the University of Iowa. He says Garner has a forward thinking vision and sense of community, and that's what led him to accept the position.

"Seeing what a [Avery] Theater can do and seeing there's an aquatic center, there's the Veterans Memorial Recreation Center. It was very obvious that people in this community, when they want to get something done, they're more than willing to help out.

Kofoed's vision for Garner would be to continue to enhance and promote the sense of community, and provide resiliency, as well as community-based economic development, and with his background in urban planning, he would like to see some smart growth strategies implemented, including safer streets and more connected communities.

"There's a lot of little techniques that can help make Garner grow faster, smarter, more responsible, little bit better fiscally to manage the roads, and being able to work with the local assets we have here and hopefully try to get them to stay longer."

Kofoed replaces Randy Lansing, who took a similar position in North Carolina earlier this year.

