Garner teen sentenced for sex abuse

Zakary Schachtner Zakary Schachtner

Pleads guilty to sex with a 14-year-old.

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 2:14 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A teen who pleaded guilty to sex with a younger girl is sentenced.

Zakary Tyler Joseph Schachtner, 19 of Garner, was arrested in November 2018 after investigators accused him of having sex with a 14-year-old female in the Pammel Park bathrooms by the Winnebago River. Schachtner pleaded guilty to 3rd degree sex abuse.

He’s now been ordered to spend up to 180 days at a residential treatment facility, spend three years on supervised probation, and register as a sex offender.

