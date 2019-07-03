FOREST CITY, Iowa – A teen who pleaded guilty to sex with a younger girl is sentenced.
Zakary Tyler Joseph Schachtner, 19 of Garner, was arrested in November 2018 after investigators accused him of having sex with a 14-year-old female in the Pammel Park bathrooms by the Winnebago River. Schachtner pleaded guilty to 3rd degree sex abuse.
He’s now been ordered to spend up to 180 days at a residential treatment facility, spend three years on supervised probation, and register as a sex offender.
Related Content
- Garner teen sentenced for sex abuse
- Austin sex abuser sentenced
- Garner man sentenced for stealing from grandparents
- Sex abuse sentence in Freeborn County
- Floyd County sex abuser sentenced to prison
- Austin man sentenced for child sex abuse
- Sex abuse sentence in northeast Iowa
- Osage man sentenced for child sex abuse
- Child sex abuse sentence in Freeborn County
- Austin man sentenced for child sex abuse
Scroll for more content...