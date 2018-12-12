Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Garner man sentenced for stealing from grandparents

Anthony Fickel Schoneman Anthony Fickel Schoneman

Law enforcement says he took over $10,000 worth of items.

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 1:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – Stealing from his grandparents results in suspended sentence for a Hancock County man.

Anthony James Fickel Schoneman, 23 of Garner, illegally entered his grandparents’ home on May 15, 2017. Authorities say he stole over $10,000 worth of items, including cash, collector coins, and prescription pills.

Schoneman pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary and has received a 10 year suspended prison sentence. He has also been ordered to spend up to 180 days in a residential correctional facility, complete all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment, get and keep a job, and pay restitution.

In addition, Schoneman will be on supervised probation for five years.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
Foggy skies tonight and a warm up trend on the way.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clear Lake Dance Team

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Rochester community helping bring Santa Claus to Med-City

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Southern Minnesota

Image

Bridge Avenue construction plans unveiled

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores across North Iowa

Image

Exhibit on race

Image

Farm bill passes

Image

Firemen Receive Promotions

Image

Golden Apple Award: Mrs. Sheryl Putz

Community Events