Garner man sentenced for stealing from grandparents

GARNER, Iowa – Stealing from his grandparents results in suspended sentence for a Hancock County man.
Anthony James Fickel Schoneman, 23 of Garner, illegally entered his grandparents’ home on May 15, 2017. Authorities say he stole over $10,000 worth of items, including cash, collector coins, and prescription pills.
Schoneman pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary and has received a 10 year suspended prison sentence. He has also been ordered to spend up to 180 days in a residential correctional facility, complete all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment, get and keep a job, and pay restitution.
In addition, Schoneman will be on supervised probation for five years.
