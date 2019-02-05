Garner man pleads not guilty to theft, burglary

GARNER, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered by the accused accomplice of a man who stole from his own grandparents.

Colby Anthony Olhava, 23 of Garner, is charged with 1st degree theft, 2nd degree burglary, two counts of trafficking in stolen weapons, transfer of a firearm to an unauthorized person, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities say Olhava helped Anthony Fickel Schoneman steal over $10,000 worth of items from the home of Fickel Schoneman’s grandparents. The stolen items included prescription pills and a handgun. Olhava is accused of keeping some of the property at his home and giving the handgun to a convicted criminal.

Olhava’s trial is scheduled to start on March 20. Fickel Schoneman already pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary and received five years of supervised probation.