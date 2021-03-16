Garner man pleads not guilty to dealing meth

GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County man accused of being a drug dealer is pleading not guilty.

Jeffrey Paul Reichardt, 52 of Garner, is now scheduled to stand trial beginning on June 9. Authorities say Reichardt has been bringing methamphetamine into the Garner area about every two weeks since May 2020 and selling it to other individuals.

He was pulled over in Garner on February 2 for a stop sign violation and after a K9 dog was brought in, law enforcement says a search of Reichardt’s vehicle found 28 grams of methamphetamine, roughly a gram of marijuana, and a glass drug pipe. Authorities say a search of Reichardt’s home turned up approximately one gram of meth, two grams of marijuana, multiple glass pipes, small plastic baggies, and a scale.

He is charged with two controlled substance violations, possession of a controlled substance-3rd of subsequent offense, and failure to use a drug tax stamp.