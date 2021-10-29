Garner man pleads not guilty to 120-mph chase

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa - A North Iowa man facing several charges after a 120-mile per hour chase is pleading not guilty.

Braden Alan Johnson, 34, of Garner, is facing charges of eluding, child endangerment, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, second-degree criminal mischief, and assault on persons in certain occupations.

Authorities say Johnson refused to pull over for a traffic stop in Hamilton County around 12:30 am September 20 on Interstate 35. He's accused of leading law enforcement on a 120-mph chase and that Johnson had a three-year-old child in his vehicle, with loaded guns within the child’s reach. After finally being stopped and taken into custody, law enforcement says an OxyContin pill was found in Johnson’s pants pocket.

Court documents state that while Johnson was in the Hamilton County Jail, he damaged two security cameras and hit a jailer in the head with a camera Johnson ripped off the wall. Authorities say the jailer suffered a concussion.

Johnson has pleaded not guilty to eluding, child endangerment, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug. His trial is set to begin on January 13, 2022. A plea has not been entered on the other charges.