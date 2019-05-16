Garner man going to prison for meth

GARNER, Iowa – Getting caught with several grams of methamphetamine is sending a Hancock County man to prison.

Dakota Cody Schuver, 25 of Garner, was arrested on March 22 after a traffic stop in Klemme. Authorities say Schuver was a passenger in the vehicle and showed signs of meth use. A search of the vehicle then found about three grams of meth, a digital scale, and a new package of plastic baggies. When Schuver was taken to jail, officers say they found two baggies in his shoe with meth residue in them.

Schuver pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.