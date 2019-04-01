Clear
Garner man gets prison for starting fire in his own home

Dontau Smith Dontau Smith

Other people were inside when he set fire to the stairs.

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 1:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – Setting fire to a home with people inside is putting a Hancock County man behind bars.

Dontau Tahrel Smith, 44 of Garner, has been sentenced to 365 days in jail, followed by five years in prison. Smith will also have to pay a total of $1,065 in fines.

He pleaded guilty to threat of arson and reckless use of fire or explosives. Authorities say smith had an argument with a woman in April 2018 and talked about “burning them while they sleep.” The woman says she was upstairs later that same night, smelled smoke, and say Smith starting a small fire at the bottom of the stairs. Law enforcement says the woman used some shoes to put out the fire.

Smith was arrested after being found hiding in the basement under some clothes.

It's not an April Fools' joke..tracking snow tonight.
