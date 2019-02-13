Clear
Garner man arrested for meth

Mark Greiman Mark Greiman

Authorities say drugs found in November 2018 traffic stop.

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 7:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop.

Mark Andrew Greiman, 57 of Garner, was pulled over on 235th Street on November 6, 2018. Law enforcement says a K9 unit indicated the presence of drugs in Greiman’s vehicle and a search found more than 17 grams of methamphetamine.

Greiman was charged Monday with a controlled substance violation and failure to use a drug tax stamp. He was freed Tuesday on $30,000 cash bond.

Community Events