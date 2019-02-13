GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop.
Mark Andrew Greiman, 57 of Garner, was pulled over on 235th Street on November 6, 2018. Law enforcement says a K9 unit indicated the presence of drugs in Greiman’s vehicle and a search found more than 17 grams of methamphetamine.
Greiman was charged Monday with a controlled substance violation and failure to use a drug tax stamp. He was freed Tuesday on $30,000 cash bond.
Related Content
- Garner man arrested for meth
- Man found with 13 pounds of marijuana arrested in Garner
- Man accused of ingesting meth before arrest
- Garner man sentenced for stealing from grandparents
- Sand bags available in Garner
- Thornton man facing meth charge
- Garner man to stand trial over stolen gas service
- Update: Garner man threatened woman, children with gun, police say
- Garner man pleads not guilty to domestic abuse
- Garner man sentenced for pointing a gun at people
Scroll for more content...