Garner man arrested for dealing meth

GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County man is charged with being a drug dealer.

Jeffrey Paul Reichardt, 52 of Garner, is accused of two counts of controlled substance violation, possession of a controlled substance-3rd or subsequent offense, and failure to use a drug tax stamp.

Court documents state that Reichardt was pulled over in Garner on February 2 for a stop sign violation. A K9 dog indicated there were drugs in Reichardt’s vehicle and law enforcement says a search found about 28 grams of methamphetamine, roughly a gram of marijuana, and a glass drug pipe.

A search of Reichardt’s home was conducted and authorities say approximately one gram of meth, two grams of marijuana, multiple glass pipes, small plastic baggies, and a scale were found.

According to court documents, Reichardt admitted to bringing meth into the Garner area about every two weeks since May 2020 and selling it to other individuals.