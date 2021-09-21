Garner man arrested after 120-mph pursuit with 3-year-old in car

ELLSWORTH, Iowa – A Garner man is arrested for leading law enforcement on a 120-mile per hour chase in central Iowa.

Braden Alan Johnson, 34, is facing charges of eluding, child endangerment, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.

Authorities say Johnson refused to pull over for a traffic stop in Hamilton County around 12:30 am Monday on Interstate 35. Court documents state that started a 120-mph chase and that Johnson had a three-year-old child in his vehicle, with loaded guns within the child’s reach.

After finally being stopped and taken into custody, law enforcement says an OxyContin pill was found in Johnson’s pants pocket.