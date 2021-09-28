Garner man accused of selling drugs takes a plea deal

GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County man accused of selling drugs is taking a plea deal.

Jeffrey Paul Reichardt, 42 of Garner, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reduced charge of possession of methamphetamine-2nd offense.

Law enforcement says Reichardt was pulled over in Garner on February 2 and a search of his vehicle turned up 28 grams of meth, roughly a gram of marijuana, and a glass drug pipe. That led to a search of Reichardt’s home where authorities say they found about one gram of meth, two grams of marijuana, multiple glass pipes, small plastic baggies, and a scale.

Investigators say they believe Reichardt has been bringing methamphetamine into the Garner area about every two weeks since May 2020 and selling it to other individuals.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 26.