Garner man accused of having meth in jail after arrest

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa - A Garner man is accused of having drugs in jail after authorities say he was found with methamphetamine and a pipe.

Dakota Schuver, 25, is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance in a correctional institute and a controlled substance violation.

Schuver was arrested March 22 when he was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped in the 1800 block of Taft Ave. in Klemme. Authorities said he was showing signs of meth use before a digital scale and meth were located in the car.

“The defendant admitted that he possessed a loaded methamphetamine pipe that was secured originally in the crotch of his pants but had fallen to his pant leg,” the criminal complaint states.

Once at the jail, authorities said he had two meth baggies that contained residue in his shoe.