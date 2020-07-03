Garner VFW Post 5515 wins All State Award

GARNER, Iowa - A North Iowa VFW post is receiving a prestigious honor.

Garner VFW Post 5515 has won the All State Award from the VFW Department of Iowa. The post finished the year at over 100% membership, led the way in community activities, and spearheaded the path to transformation.

In that effort to transform, Post Commander Herman Robinson says the concept of a VFW Post has changed, with Post 5515 shifting to a more open and community-minded approach.

"We've really gone to a more family-oriented environment. We still have a bar, but things that folks don't see are the pancake breakfasts and the dinners that we do, we usually have a bottle of helium and give balloons to kids or coloring books or crayons."

"We have what's called Patriot's Pen, Voice of Democracy, those are the essays written by the high school and middle school students, and those are judged. We also have the Teacher of the Year award, recruiting events."

The effort to recruit new members can be found at many VFW's across the country.

"They're definitely seeking new members. The problem is that back 40-50 years ago, work that would take a group of soldiers to go out and accomplish a job, now it takes one guy to push the enter button and say, 'mission complete.' Our pool to pull from has gotten smaller, our military force has gotten smaller."

"The VFW is the largest veterans organization there is. We have the biggest voice in Congress because of that."

The Post is also in the running for the All-American Award competing with other posts nationwide.

Currently, more than 1.6 million people are members of the VFW and its auxiliary nationwide.