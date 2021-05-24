Bethel Lutheran Church brings back its garden table

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Bethel Lutheran congregants have another option for getting produce. Churchgoers can donate and pick up locally grown fruits and vegetables from its garden table. Each year, the church offers them to give back to its congregants.

"It's just become this really big thing over the years where more and more people have jumped in to volunteer and bring produce," said Jennifer Brandt, the chair of the church's garden table ministry. "There's a lot of talk about it. People get excited when summer rolls around because they know it's coming."

The garden table went on hiatus last year because of COVID-19. During its return, there will be more options for churchgoers.

"As the summer progresses, we will be bringing in more tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, and spinach," explained Brandt. "It's just a way for people to connect in fellowship with each other."

Bethel Lutheran only has the garden table on the weekends. All donations go towards Community Food Response.