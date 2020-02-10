Clear
Garbage can thrown from third floor hits teen in Rochester

Two teen suspects are being sought.

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 9:35 AM
Updated: Feb 10, 2020 10:03 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are looking for two teens who threw a garbage can off the third floor of a parking ramp.

Officers say it happened around 8 pm Saturday and the garbage can landed on the head of a 14-year-old who was walking with two adults on the sidewalk below outside Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar on 1st Avenue SW.

Police say the victim was taken to St. Marys Hospital with what appeared to non-serious injuries.

Investigators say there is video of two teens pulling the trashcan from the elevator area inside the parking ramp. Images of the teens are being given to school liaison officers to try and find the suspects.

