Garbage fire ignites side of home in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - No one is hurt after a Saturday afternoon fire in Rochester.

The Rochester Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a garbage fire that spread and ignited the siding of a house in the 1300 block of 13th Ave NW. It happened shortly before 1 p.m.

Firefighters found the side of the house caught fire and was extinguished by the homeowner with a garden hose. RFD ensured the fire was completely out by applying more water and removing the siding. The home was ventilated due to a large amount of smoke. Firefighters searched the home to ensure no one was inside.

There's roughly $10,000 in estimated damage.

"In the event of a structure fire it is critical to notify Emergency Responders immediately before making an attempt to extinguish the fire yourself. Always evacuate and call 911 to report a fire from a safe area andonce you evacuate from a house on fire never go back in for any reason," says the Rochester Fire Department.