Garaged destroyed, home damaged in Stewartville fire

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A fire Sunday night destroyed a garage and damaged the home belonging to an 80-year-old woman.
Authorities said it happened at 9:44 p.m. in the 400 block of 2nd St. NW.
A detached garage was fully engulfed and the fire spread to the home and damaged the property.
The owner of the house was in Florida at the time of the fire so nobody was injured.
