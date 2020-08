PINE ISLAND, Minn. - A garage and shed were destroyed Wednesday by an afternoon fire that caused between $50,000-$100,000 in damage.

The Pine Island Fire Department responded to the 50100 block of 154th Ave. Way in Roscoe Township after a fire was reported by a motorist.

Upon arrival, a garage and shed were found engulfed in flames.

Several vehicles were damaged in the fire. Because of its rural location, fire crews had to haul in water to battle the blaze.