Garage fire in rural Dodge Center

Two fire departments are on the scene.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 4:00 PM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2019 4:03 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DODGE CENTER, Minn. – Crews are on the scene of a garage fire in Dodge County.

Fire departments from Dodge Center and West Concord, along with the Sheriff’s Office, are battling flames in the 21000 block of 570th Street.

No other details are available yet.

