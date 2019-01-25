DODGE CENTER, Minn. – Crews are on the scene of a garage fire in Dodge County.
Fire departments from Dodge Center and West Concord, along with the Sheriff’s Office, are battling flames in the 21000 block of 570th Street.
No other details are available yet.
Related Content
- Garage fire in rural Dodge Center
- Two men charged with rural Dodge County burglary
- One injured in accident near Dodge Center
- Garage fire in West Concord
- Garage fire in Mason City
- Fire in rural Worth County
- Auto accident near train crossing in Dodge Center
- Golden Apple Award: Mr. Robert Ickler, Dodge Center
- Man arrested after Austin garage fire
- Rural Klemme home damaged by fire
Scroll for more content...