Garage fire in Rochester neighborhood results in $80K in damage, loss of vehicles

An early-morning garage fire resulted in $80,000 in damage and nearly affected nearby houses.

Posted: Feb 29, 2020 8:38 AM
Updated: Feb 29, 2020 8:39 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An early-morning garage fire resulted in $80,000 in damage and nearly affected nearby houses.

The Rochester Fire Department responded to 1539 7th Ave. SE at 4:06 a.m. Saturday and found a detached garage fully engulfed.

The garage was close to two houses and the occupants of those homes were able to evacuate.

"The detached two-car garage was a complete loss, along with two cars and a motorcycle inside. The backside of the home on the same property received fire damage to its siding," fire officials said. 

