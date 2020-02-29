Garage fire in Rochester neighborhood results in $80K in damage, loss of vehicles

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An early-morning garage fire resulted in $80,000 in damage and nearly affected nearby houses.
The Rochester Fire Department responded to 1539 7th Ave. SE at 4:06 a.m. Saturday and found a detached garage fully engulfed.
The garage was close to two houses and the occupants of those homes were able to evacuate.
"The detached two-car garage was a complete loss, along with two cars and a motorcycle inside. The backside of the home on the same property received fire damage to its siding," fire officials said.
