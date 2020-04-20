Garage fire in Rochester complicated by downed power lines

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Crews had to handle a detached garage on fire Sunday night.

The Rochester Fire Department says it was called to the 800 block of 12th Avenue NE just before 11 pm and found flames consuming the garage and threatening a neighboring home and another garage. Efforts to put out the fire were hampered by downed electrical lines which set a nearby passenger car on fire.

Firefighters put out the car fire with portable extinguishers and then attacked the garage fire, while being careful about the downed power lines. Once the electricity was cut, the flames were completely extinguished.

The Rochester Fire Department says 2/3rds of the garage and its contents were destroyed but a partition wall prevented the flames from spreading and 1/3rd of the garage suffered only smoke damage. A vehicle parked near the garage was damaged by overhead powerlines that failed due to heat from the fire.

No injuries are reported with this blaze. Rochester police, Rochester Public Utilities, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service all assisted with this incident.