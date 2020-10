MASON CITY, Iowa – Emergency personnel responded to a garage fire late Wednesday afternoon in Mason City.

Firefighters were called to the 0 block of 15th Street NE around 4:30 pm. Crews quickly extinguished the flames consuming a garage on a dead end alley behind a house. Two fire engines and several police cars were on the scene while the fire was being put out.

No word on any injuries or what the cause of the fire might have been.