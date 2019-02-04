Garage fire blamed on electrical overload

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – An overloaded electrical circuit is being blamed for a Friday garage fire.
Albert Lea Fire Rescue says smoke and fire was reported coming from an attached garage in the 2200 block of Gene Avenue around 7:20 pm on February 1. The flames were quickly put out and fire damage was contained to the garage area. No injuries were reported.
Damage to the garage and its contents is being estimated at $33,000.
