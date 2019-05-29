Clear

Garage fire being investigated in Rochester

It happened just before 12:30 Wednesday morning on 19th Avenue SE.

Posted: May 29, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Investigators say a fire that badly damaged a garage may be suspicious.

Crews arrived to find the structure with smoke and flames coming out of it.

Some items inside the garage are also damaged, estimated at around $7500.

The investigation is ongoing.

Chance for storms this evening.
