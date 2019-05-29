Garage fire being investigated in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Investigators say a fire that badly damaged a garage may be suspicious.
It happened just before 12:30 Wednesday morning on 19th Avenue SE.
Crews arrived to find the structure with smoke and flames coming out of it.
Some items inside the garage are also damaged, estimated at around $7500.
The investigation is ongoing.
